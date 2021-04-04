1st case of infection with Indian COVID-19 strain detected in US

Researchers at Stanford University said Saturday that they have discovered at least one case of the new coronavirus strain, first detected in India, in Northern California, NBC News reports.
The new strain has two mutations. The strain was found in a patient from San Francisco in a school clinical virology laboratory.
This strain of coronavirus was first detected in March by Indian health officials, The Associated Press reported. Since September, cases in India have been declining across the country, but rates have started to creep up over the winter. More than 47,000 new infections per day were detected in March, including 275 deaths, according to AP.