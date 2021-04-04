Most German residents are in favor of banning foreign travel during pandemic

The idea of a ban on tourist travel abroad during the pandemic is supported by almost two-thirds of Germans, a survey by the British YouGov Institute reported.
64 percent of the respondents were in favor of such a measure, and 26 percent were against it. Another 10 percent of respondents were undecided.
The highest level of support for such a ban is among those over 55 - 71 percent. But in the age group from 18 to 24 years, this opinion also prevails - 54 percent of young people supported this idea.