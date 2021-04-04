News
Escalation in Donbass: 1 child killed, France and Germany issue a joint statement
Escalation in Donbass: 1 child killed, France and Germany issue a joint statement
Region:World News
Theme: Politics, Incidents

A child was killed in Donbass amid the escalation of the conflict these days.

According to Korrespondent.net, Ukrainian fighters were fired upon from large-caliber machine guns, grenade launchers, and small arms. A military man was blown up by an explosive device.

As of 7:00 am on Sunday, there were no ceasefire violations.

The Parliamentary Assemblies of the Council of Europe (PACE) and OSCE (PA OSCE) should demand an explanation from the Ukrainian leadership in connection with the death of a child in Donbass and assess what happened, State Duma Speaker Viacheslav Volodin said on Saturday in his Telegram channel, proposing to discuss the exclusion of Ukraine from the CE.

Germany and France, in turn, called on the conflicting parties in the Donbass for an immediate ceasefire, and also expressed concern over reports of increased shelling.
