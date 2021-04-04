Armenian President congratulates Catholicos of Great House of Cilician Aram I

Armenian President Armen Sarkissian sent a congratulatory message to the Catholicos of the Great House of Cilician Aram the First on the Holy Resurrection of Christ, president's press service reported.
“May the deep sacrament of Easter encourage us with greater devotion and faith to unite our capabilities and efforts for the good of the Motherland, the well-being of people, deepening the Motherland-Diaspora ties and the unity of Armenians around the world.
May there be peace in the whole world, and may only successes and victories accompany all Armenians on the way to achieving national goals," his statement said.