Putin to meet with Pashinyan next week
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics

Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold talks in Moscow with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan next week, Interfax reports.

"Next week a face-to-face meeting with Nikol Pashinyan," the Russia-1 TV channel (VGTRK) reported on Sunday.

Earlier, Pashinyan's press service reported that the Armenian prime minister is now in self-isolation ahead of the meeting.

In turn, Russian president's spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said that at this meeting the progress of the implementation of the trilateral agreement (Russia-Azerbaijan-Armenia), which put an end to hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh, would be discussed.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
