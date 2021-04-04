Putin to meet with Pashinyan next week

Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold talks in Moscow with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan next week, Interfax reports.
"Next week a face-to-face meeting with Nikol Pashinyan," the Russia-1 TV channel (VGTRK) reported on Sunday.
Earlier, Pashinyan's press service reported that the Armenian prime minister is now in self-isolation ahead of the meeting.
In turn, Russian president's spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said that at this meeting the progress of the implementation of the trilateral agreement (Russia-Azerbaijan-Armenia), which put an end to hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh, would be discussed.