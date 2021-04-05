Media: EU plans to make about 200mn doses of coronavirus vaccine in 1 month

The European Commissioner for Internal Market, Thierry Breton, has announced that the European Union (EU) will be able to produce about 200 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine in one month—starting from September, writes Le Parisien.
He recalled that in January, the EU made 14 million doses, in February—28 million, and in March—60 million. Brussels plans to reach 100 million doses in the next quarter.
"In the summer, the figure will equal to 120 million, and starting from September, we will set a goal of achieving 200 million," said Breton.
The European Commissioner added that the EU will have about 800 million doses in the second half of the year.
In Europe, 40 million people have contracted the coronavirus, 28 million of them have recovered, but 925 thousand others have died, reports Gazeta.