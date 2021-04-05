Philippines: China is seeking to occupy more territory in South China Sea

The Philippines' defense chief said on Sunday China was looking to occupy more areas in the South China Sea, Reuters reported.
"The continued presence of Chinese maritime militias in the area reveals their intent to further occupy (areas) in the West Philippine Sea," Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said in a statement, using the local name for the South China Sea.
It was the second such statement by Lorenzana in two days as he repeated calls by the Philippines for the Chinese boats to leave Whitsun Reef, which Manila calls the Julian Felipe Reef, located within its 200-mile exclusive economic zone.
Chinese diplomats have said the boats anchored near the reef were sheltering from rough seas and that no militia were aboard.
On Saturday, Lorenzana said there were still 44 Chinese vessels at Whitsun Reef despite improved weather conditions.
"I am no fool. The weather has been good so far, so they have no reason to stay there," he said.
The Chinese Embassy in Manila responded to Lorenzana's comments, saying it was "completely normal" for Chinese vessels to fish in the area and take shelter near the reef during rough sea conditions. It added, "Nobody has the right to make wanton remarks on such activities."