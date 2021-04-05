Dubai police arrests group of people on charges of public debauchery over videos of naked women

Police in Dubai arrested a group of people on charges of public debauchery after distributing a video of naked women posing on a balcony in the city.
Violations of the UAE public integrity law, including nudity and other indecent behavior, are punishable by up to six months imprisonment and a fine of AED 5,000 ( $ 1,360).
Videos and photos have been shared to social media showing more than a dozen nude women lined up on a balcony while filming in the luxurious Dubai Marina, ABC News reports.
The Dubai police said that those arrested because of the obscene video were transferred to the prosecutor's office.
This unacceptable behavior does not reflect the values and ethics of the Emirati society, the police said in a statement.