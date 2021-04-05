US closing unit at Guantanamo Bay detention center

The once-secret unit at Guantanamo Bay detention center, which had fallen into disrepair, was shut down and inmates transferred to another facility at a US base in Cuba, AP reported.
The US Southern Command, which controls a detention center in southeastern Cuba, did not indicate how many prisoners were moved. Officials have previously stated that Camp 7 held about 14 people. There are 40 prisoners at Guantanamo.
Southern Command said that Camp 7 prisoners were transferred to Camp 5 safely and without incident, but did not say when this happened.
Camp 7 opened in December 2006 to prisoners previously held in a network of secret CIA-run detention centers, often referred to as black areas, where they were subjected to brutal interrogation techniques.
For a long time, the military refused to even acknowledge the presence of Camp 7 and never allowed journalists to look inside the facility. The unit, which was never designed as permanent, had structural problems and needed to be replaced, officials said.
Those held at Camp 7 included five prisoners charged with war crimes for their role in planning and providing logistical support for the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.
President Joe Biden said he intends to close Guantanamo, but that would require congressional approval to transfer some prisoners to the United States.