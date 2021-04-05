Catholicos of All Armenians expresses hope Azerbaijan aggression will receive proper European Parliament reaction

ETCHMIADZIN. – Catholicos of All Armenians Karekin II on Sunday received—at the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin—European Parliament member (MEP) Francois-Xavier Bellamy, accompanied by French Ambassador to Armenia Jonathan Lacote.
In the morning of the same day, the French guests had attended the Easter Divine Liturgy in the Yerevan cathedral, the information system of the Mother See informs Armenian News-NEWS.am.
During the meeting, the Catholicos of All Armenians expressed his appreciation to the authorities and friendly people of France for their support and assistance to Armenia during the hard and difficult days at all times. Also, Karekin II expressed hope that the support of friendly countries will contribute to the stabilization of the situation and the restoration of justice in the region.
MEP Bellamy, for his part, emphasized that this is his first visit to Armenia and he considers it a great honor to be in the ancient Christian country.
The MEP touched upon the goals of his visit—to get acquainted with the post-war situation, the existing problems, in particular, the preservation of the Armenian spiritual and cultural values of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh).
The Catholicos of All Armenians, presenting in detail the damage caused by the second Artsakh war and the existing challenges, expressed hope that this military aggression unleashed by Azerbaijan and the other phenomena arising from it will receive a proper reaction from the international community and the European Parliament.