Floods and landslides kill 76 people in southeastern Indonesia

Floods and landslides caused by the tropical cyclone in southeastern Indonesia and Timor-Leste have killed at least 76 people and displaced thousands, Reuters reported.
A total of 55 people have died, and 40 went missing, while more than 400 people have been evacuated and thousands were injured.
Several bridges and trees have collapsed, some roads are blocked, and at least one ship sank in a strong wave caused by the cyclone, making search and rescue operations more difficult.
The cyclone's intensity may increase in a day.