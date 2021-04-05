Maoist attack kills 22 security forces in India

At least 22 Indian security personnel were killed in an attack by Maoist militants, Reuters reported.
Security personnel from the elite CoBRA unit were attacked in Chhattisgarh state.
They were killed in a four-hour skirmish in the Sukma border area. Operations are currently underway to locate one missing security officer.
Interior Minister Amit Shah said the government would not tolerate such bloodshed and an appropriate response will be given to prevent such attacks.
Since 1967, the Maoists have taken control of vast tracts of land in central and eastern India, creating the so-called red corridor.