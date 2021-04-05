Four Armenia nationals to get Bachelor's, Master's degree-education at Bulgaria universities

YEREVAN. – Four Armenian citizens will leave for Bulgaria to receive Bachelor's Master's degree-education at Bulgarian universities; the Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sport of Armenia informed this to Armenian-NEWS.am.
Procedure for holding competitions for scholarship allocated—by interstate agreements—to the Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sports of Armenia at universities of foreign countries, the 2018/22 program between the Armenian and Bulgarian governments on cooperation in education and science, as well as the decision of the commission established by the order of the Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sports of Armenia have been the basis for this education program.