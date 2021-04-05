Deputy PM: Armenia military industry shall develop at rapid pace

YEREVAN. – Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan on Monday introduced the newly appointed minister, Hayk Chobanyan, to the staff of the Ministry of High-Tech Industry of Armenia.
In his remarks, Avinyan noted that the ministry has already achieved success in several domains. "The military industry is one of the important sectors of this ministry, to which we must pay great attention. This sector will be at the largest center of the state's attention. It is one of the most important components of our [military] resistance and defense. In the coming years, this sector shall develop at a rapid pace," Avinyan added.