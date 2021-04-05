News
First batch of COVAX vaccines sent to Iran
First batch of COVAX vaccines sent to Iran
Region:World News, Iran
Theme: Society

The first batch of COVID-19 vaccine allocated to Iran under the World Health Organization's COVAXprogram has arrived in Tehran, Tasnim reported referring to the representative of the Food and Drug Administration of Iran, Kianush Jahanpur.

Kianush Jahanpour tweeted that a shipment of over 700,000 doses of Oxford / AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine was delivered to Iran on April 4. He added that the batch of vaccines produced by the South Korean firm SK Bioscience Co Ltd was delivered to Tehran from Amsterdam. Jahanpur also noted that the total number of vaccines that Iran is going to receive under the COVAX program is 16.8 million doses.

Iranian officials have developed a plan to receive more than 16 million doses of vaccine through COVAX, import more than 25 million doses, and a plan to produce another 25 million doses of vaccine domestically.
