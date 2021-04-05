Karabakh emergency situations service: Works for detection of ammunition to be carried out in several settlements

The sapper squads of the State Service for Emergency Situations of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) today launched intelligence operations to detect ammunition along with Russian partners and the sappers of The Halo Trust non-governmental demining organization in the settlements adjacent to the cities of Stepanakert, Martakert, Martuni and Askeran, as reported the State Service for Emergency Situations.
As a rule, the detected ammunition will be neutralized on the spot or moved to a safe place, according to necessity.