Prosperous Armenia Party to join opposition movement’s provincial visits?
Prosperous Armenia Party to join opposition movement’s provincial visits?
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – I still do not know whether the PAP members will take part in the Homeland Salvation Movement's visit to Sevan. Secretary of the opposition Prosperous Armenia Party (PAP) parliamentary faction, Arman Abovyan, told this to Armenian News-NEWS.am.

The MP added that he cannot say anything more in this regard.

The Homeland Salvation Movement, which demands the resignation of PM Nikol Pashinyan, issued a statement announcing that it was disassembling its tent camp on Derenik Demirchyan Street—at the side entrance to the Armenian parliament building—and starting visits to the provinces.

The first such visit will take place on Tuesday to Sevan town.

The PAP, which has announced that it will run on its own in the snap parliamentary elections slated for June 20, has not officially left the aforesaid opposition movement.
