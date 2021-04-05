News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
April 05
USD
533.84
EUR
626.73
RUB
6.99
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
April 05
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
533.84
EUR
626.73
RUB
6.99
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
Israel resumes trial of PM Benjamin Netanyahu
Israel resumes trial of PM Benjamin Netanyahu
Region:World News
Theme: Politics, Incidents

The trial has resumed against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, AP reported.

Dozens of Netanyahu's supporters and opponents gathered at the entrance to the courtroom. Anti-Netanyahu protesters have been holding weekly demonstrations for months now, urging him to step down.

Netanyahu is accused of accepting bribes, fraud, and breach of trust.

Netanyahu is Israel's longest-serving PM and has remained in power after four elections despite accusations.

Meanwhile, Israel's political parties began meeting with President Reuven Rivlin to recommend which candidate should be tasked with forming the next government. After elections, the President of Israel must appoint a party leader to form a ruling coalition. The decision on whom to entrust the case is usually clear and straightforward, but Rivlin now faces a tough choice given the fragmented election results that split Israel's parliament among 13 parties with broad ideological divisions. Neither Netanyahu's allies nor his opponents won a parliamentary majority.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia prosecutor general files cassation appeal against judge's case
Judge Davit Grigoryan of the Court of General Jurisdiction of Yerevan had been charged with committing official fraud…
 Armenia Syunik Province resident feels fine after mine explosion
The shepherd affected by a mine explosion in...
 Maoist attack kills 22 security forces in India
They were killed in a four-hour skirmish in the Sukma border area...
 Floods and landslides kill 76 people in southeastern Indonesia
A total of 55 people have died, and 40 went missing...
 Man dies on the spot in Yerevan after being hit by truck driven by Georgia citizen
A criminal case has been opened on the incident…
 Fire breaks out in house in Yerevan
Three firefighting-rescue squads of the...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos