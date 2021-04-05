Israel resumes trial of PM Benjamin Netanyahu

The trial has resumed against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, AP reported.
Dozens of Netanyahu's supporters and opponents gathered at the entrance to the courtroom. Anti-Netanyahu protesters have been holding weekly demonstrations for months now, urging him to step down.
Netanyahu is accused of accepting bribes, fraud, and breach of trust.
Netanyahu is Israel's longest-serving PM and has remained in power after four elections despite accusations.
Meanwhile, Israel's political parties began meeting with President Reuven Rivlin to recommend which candidate should be tasked with forming the next government. After elections, the President of Israel must appoint a party leader to form a ruling coalition. The decision on whom to entrust the case is usually clear and straightforward, but Rivlin now faces a tough choice given the fragmented election results that split Israel's parliament among 13 parties with broad ideological divisions. Neither Netanyahu's allies nor his opponents won a parliamentary majority.