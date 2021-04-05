Italy city recognizes Artsakh independence

The Italian town of San Vito dei Normanni has unanimously adopted a resolution recognizing the independence of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh). Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned about this from the embassy of Armenia in Italy.
We thank the members of the Municipal Council of San Vito dei Normanni for the unanimous adoption of the motion presented by Council member Vincenzo Calabretti with which the Municipality expresses solidarity with the people of Nagorno-Karabakh, condemns the Azerbaijani aggression, and calls on the Mayor and the Executive to ask the Italian institutions to recognize the Republic of Artsakh,” reads the respective statement disseminated by the embassy.