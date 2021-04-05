Armenia ruling bloc MP’s parliamentary powers are terminated

The parliamentary mandate of Suren Grigoryan, an MP of the majority My Step faction in the National Assembly (NA) of Armenia, is considered terminated. Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned about this Monday from the NA official website.
The respective protocol signed by NA speaker Ararat Mirzoyan states that Grigoryan’s parliamentary powers are considered terminated on the basis of the MP's letter of resignation and under the NA Rules of Procedure.
According to media reports, Suren Grigoryan will be appointed Deputy Minister of Justice.