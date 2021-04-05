Kremlin: Russia doesn't pose a threat to any country, including Ukraine

Russia doesn’t pose a threat to any country in the world, including Ukraine. This is what Spokesperson of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov said, adding that Russia is very attentive towards national security, TASS reports.
According to him, no country should be concerned about the movements of the Russian army in the territory of Russia.
“The Russian army in Russia moves in the direction that it finds appropriate, ensuring the country’s security,” the Kremlin’s representative stated, commenting on the messages about the movement of Russian troops in Rostov.