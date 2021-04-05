Armenia legislature majority leader says they will not address ruling party electoral list before May

YEREVAN. – It is at least obvious to me who will be number one on the [electoral] list of the [ruling] Civil Contract Party; but I want to note that the final decision will be made by the Civil Contract Party board. Lilit Makunts, head of the majority My Step faction, on Monday told this to reporters in the National Assembly of Armenia, referring to their electoral list for the snap parliamentary elections slated for June 20.
As for the other candidates on the list, Makunts said they would not address it before May. "Then we will also work out the mechanism on what principle the list will be formed," she said, adding that it is not ruled out that there will be new names on this list.