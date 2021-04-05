Parliament majority leader: Reconsideration of Turkey's approach can be basis for Armenia too

YEREVAN. - I believe that one of the most important commitments of every state official is to do the utmost to toughen, strengthen our statehood, at the same time preserving national identity, historical recollection. Lilit Makunts, head of the majority My Step faction, on Monday told this to reporters in the National Assembly of Armenia, referring to Armenia’s outlook on Turkey.
"It is the mission of every official to combine these two approaches in a harmonious way," she added.
Makunts added, however, that no one had stated becoming friends with Turkey.
And asked how Armenian-Turkish relations should be, Makunts responded: "At least until recently, Turkey has clearly shown that it has an unfriendly—or, if you will, inimical—attitude towards Armenia and the Armenian people. I believe that the reconsideration of Turkey's approach—even in small steps—can be a basis also for Armenia to think about establishing relations."