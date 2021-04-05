News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
April 05
USD
533.84
EUR
626.73
RUB
6.99
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
April 05
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
533.84
EUR
626.73
RUB
6.99
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
Parliament majority leader: Reconsideration of Turkey's approach can be basis for Armenia too
Parliament majority leader: Reconsideration of Turkey's approach can be basis for Armenia too
Region:Armenia, Turkey
Theme: Politics


YEREVAN. - I believe that one of the most important commitments of every state official is to do the utmost to toughen, strengthen our statehood, at the same time preserving national identity, historical recollection. Lilit Makunts, head of the majority My Step faction, on Monday told this to reporters in the National Assembly of Armenia, referring to Armenia’s outlook on Turkey.

"It is the mission of every official to combine these two approaches in a harmonious way," she added.

Makunts added, however, that no one had stated becoming friends with Turkey.

And asked how Armenian-Turkish relations should be, Makunts responded: "At least until recently, Turkey has clearly shown that it has an unfriendly—or, if you will, inimical—attitude towards Armenia and the Armenian people. I believe that the reconsideration of Turkey's approach—even in small steps—can be a basis also for Armenia to think about establishing relations."
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia opposition MP on country's relations with Turkey
Recently, the Armenian authorities have been...
 Armenia FM on Security Council Secretary's statement on government's approaches to ties with Turkey
Asked if certain corrections can be...
 ARF-D members burn Turkish flag in front of Armenia Security Council building
In one of the interviews that he gave a...
 Armenian MFA: Turkey should change its aggressive policy towards Armenia
Turkey should make serious fundamental changes in its aggressive policy towards Armenia...
 FM: No information at Armenia MFA disposal about any format of negotiations with Turkey
The principle of reciprocity is important in bilateral relations…
 Bank being built on tombs of Armenians in Ankara
According to Chairman of the Chamber of...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos