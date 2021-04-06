News
Tuesday
April 06
News
Tuesday
April 06
Egypt man kills own kids with help of 2 wives
Egypt man kills own kids with help of 2 wives
Region:World News
Theme: Incidents

An Egyptian man has killed his three children and blinded their mother because he doubted he was the biological father of the children, Gulf News reports.

Cairo police arrested a man who killed his three children and his two wives at the place where he was keeping under lock his first wife—the mother of his two sons and a daughter.

According to the police investigation, the father and his two wives were found guilty of committing crimes when they confessed to strangling the three kids.

The investigation revealed that the crime was committed by the father because he suspected whether he was the actual father of these children.

A Cairo criminal court has decided to push back the hearing of this case until May 22.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
