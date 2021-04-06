Egypt man kills own kids with help of 2 wives

An Egyptian man has killed his three children and blinded their mother because he doubted he was the biological father of the children, Gulf News reports.
Cairo police arrested a man who killed his three children and his two wives at the place where he was keeping under lock his first wife—the mother of his two sons and a daughter.
According to the police investigation, the father and his two wives were found guilty of committing crimes when they confessed to strangling the three kids.
The investigation revealed that the crime was committed by the father because he suspected whether he was the actual father of these children.
A Cairo criminal court has decided to push back the hearing of this case until May 22.