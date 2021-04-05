Armenia National Assembly majority leader reflects on rumors about being appointed ambassador to US

YEREVAN. – We have not discussed the [electoral] lists yet, so I will find it difficult [now] to say where I will be. Lilit Makunts, head of the majority My Step faction, on Monday told this to reporters in the National Assembly of Armenia, when asked whether she sees herself in the next parliament.

Asked where she sees herself more, given that she has worked in both the legislative and the executive branches of power in Armenia, Makunts recalled what she had said in 2018 when moving from the executive branch to the legislature, noting that she is a team player and the decisions of the political team are important.

As for the rumors that she will be appointed as Armenia’s ambassador to the US, Lilit Makunts said that she has nothing to add to the already-made comments in this regard.