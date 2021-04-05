Armenia Health Ministry proposes to conduct autopsy on people who died from COVID-19

The Ministry of Health of Armenia has posted on the Unified Website for Publication of Draft Legal Acts the bill on making an amendment to the Law on Medical Care and Services for the Population by which it is proposed to conduct autopsy on people who died from the coronavirus.
The bill states that, as a result of forensic medicine autopsies conducted over the past year, it became clear that the spread of the coronavirus from the body presents such a danger from which one can protect himself through personal protective measures used during autopsy and the implementation of relevant sanitary-epidemiological actions, which has led to the emergence of the need to remove from the Law on Medical Care and Services for the Population the requirement of not conducting diagnostic-anatomical autopsy inn case of death of a person caused by the coronavirus (COVID-19).
To date, the Ministry of Health would report that a person has died from the coronavirus and/or has had an underlying disease without conducting autopsy.