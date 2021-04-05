News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
April 05
USD
533.84
EUR
626.73
RUB
6.99
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
April 05
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
533.84
EUR
626.73
RUB
6.99
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
Armenia Health Ministry proposes to conduct autopsy on people who died from COVID-19
Armenia Health Ministry proposes to conduct autopsy on people who died from COVID-19
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

The Ministry of Health of Armenia has posted on the Unified Website for Publication of Draft Legal Acts the bill on making an amendment to the Law on Medical Care and Services for the Population by which it is proposed to conduct autopsy on people who died from the coronavirus.

The bill states that, as a result of forensic medicine autopsies conducted over the past year, it became clear that the spread of the coronavirus from the body presents such a danger from which one can protect himself through personal protective measures used during autopsy and the implementation of relevant sanitary-epidemiological actions, which has led to the emergence of the need to remove from the Law on Medical Care and Services for the Population the requirement of not conducting diagnostic-anatomical autopsy inn case of death of a person caused by the coronavirus (COVID-19).

To date, the Ministry of Health would report that a person has died from the coronavirus and/or has had an underlying disease without conducting autopsy.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
First batch of COVAX vaccines sent to Iran
Kianush Jahanpour tweeted that a shipment of over 700,000 doses of Oxford / AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine...
 Most German residents are in favor of banning foreign travel during pandemic
The highest level of support for such a ban is among those over 55 - 71 percent...
 Armenia reports 590 new COVID-19 new cases: 20 people die
The number of people recovered in one day is 608, the total number of recovered people is 176,009...
 Competition: COVID-19: Strategies, Models, Simulations
One of the strategies to be applied in certain cities and university campuses was periodic testing...
 1,192 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia
And 37 more coronavirus patients have died, but 14 of them—from some other illnesses…
 US eases domestic travel restrictions for those vaccinated against coronavirus
People who have received both vaccines or have already recovered from COVID-19 in the three months prior to their trip…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos