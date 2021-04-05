Expert: Surface area of mined area in Armenia exceeds 17,000,000 square meters

The surface area of mined area in four provinces of Armenia (mainly Tavush, Gegharkuik, Vayots Dzor and Syunik Provinces) is 17,636,000 square meters. This is what public relations officer of the Humanitarian Demining and Expertise Center SNCO Karine Hakhnazaryan said during today’s online discussion.
Hakhnazaryan explained that demining is itself a hard task and takes more than two months. “In one day, one sapper can demine 15-20 km area if the weather is favorable. However, before that, it is necessary to conduct research, mapping and other tasks. The Center’s capacities haven’t been expanded after the Nagorno-Karabakh war, but we have all the necessary equipment and measures for complete demining,” she added and underscored the importance of raising awareness among citizens.