Greece urges new government of Libya to abandon deal on maritime borders with Turkey
Greece urges new government of Libya to abandon deal on maritime borders with Turkey
Region:World News, Turkey
Theme: Politics

Greece called on the new Libyan government to abandon the maritime border agreement with Turkey, which, according to Athens, violates international law, Kathimerini reported.

Speaking at a press conference ahead of Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis's visit to Libya, government spokeswoman Aristotelia Peloni said that relations between the two countries should be built on the principles of international law and good faith.

According to her, in this new era, it is important for Libya to get rid of the obstacles that hold it back, such as the presence of foreign forces and mercenaries on its territory.

The transitional government of Libya will lead the country before the general elections on December 24.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
