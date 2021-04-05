Armenia Supreme Judicial Council rejects Justice Ministry's motion to subject judge to disciplinary liability

The Supreme Judicial Council (SJC)of Armenia today rejected the motion to subject Judge Karine Petrosyan of the Yerevan Court of General Jurisdiction to disciplinary liability, member of the SJC Grigor Bekmezyan told Armenian News-NEWS.am, adding that four judge members of the SJC voted against the motion and that three members also have their special opinion on the rendered decision.
By the decision of Minister of Justice of Armenia Rustam Badasyan, proceedings have been instituted against Judge Karine Petrosyan since, according to Badasyan, there are prima facie elements of violations of rules of conduct of a judge committed with gross negligence.