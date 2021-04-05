News
Expert: Cluster munitions found and destroyed in one of Armenia's villages in February
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

In February, cluster munitions were found and destroyed in the Davit Bek village of Syunik Province. This is what public relations officer of the Humanitarian and Demining Expertise Center SNCO Karine Hakhnazaryan said during today’s online discussion.

Hakhnazaryan clarified that the munitions have been destroyed. According to her, since December 2020, the Center’s specialists have conducted non-technical studies in 3,000 square meter area of Davit Bek village. “There will be studies on a larger scale in the near future,” the expert added.
