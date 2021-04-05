News
Monday
April 05
President posthumously awards Hero of Artsakh title to 2 servicemen
President posthumously awards Hero of Artsakh title to 2 servicemen
Region:Karabakh
Theme: Politics

President Arayik Harutyunyan has signed decrees to posthumously award Defense Army Senior Lieutenants Narek Hovhannisyan and Tovmas Tovmasyan with the highest title of Hero of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), awarding them the Golden Eagle Order. Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned about this from the press service of the Artsakh President.

According to the decrees Hovhannisyan and Tovmasyan have received these posthumous awards in recognition of their exceptional services rendered to Artsakh and their bravery and personal courage shown in the defense and security of the homeland.

Both had died heroically on November 7, 2020 in the Karin Tak-Shushi section.
