Dollar gains value in Armenia
Dollar gains value in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 533.84/$1 in Armenia on Monday; this is up by AMD 0.67 from the previous business day in the country, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia.

The exchange rate for one euro was AMD 626.73 (down by AMD 1.29), that of one UK pound totaled AMD 739.58 (up by AMD 1.99), and the rate of one Russian ruble made up AMD 6.99 (down by AMD 0.01) in the country.

In addition, one gram of silver, gold and platinum amounted to AMD 417.33, AMD 29,624.81 and AMD 20,578.86, respectively.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
