Israeli spy arrested in Iran
Israeli spy arrested in Iran
Region:Iran
Theme: Politics

An Israeli spy was arrested in Iran in the East Azerbaijan province, Mehr reported.

The general director of the intelligence department of East Azerbaijan said that the special services of the northwestern province had arrested an Israeli spy and several other individuals associated with the spy services of other countries.

He did not elaborate.

A senior intelligence official stressed that Iranian forces will not allow ill-wishers to plot in the country.

Moreover, he noted that the intelligence ministry had arrested 19 members of the network on charges of undermining the country's monetary sector.
