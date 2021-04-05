News
Tatoyan: Azerbaijan MPs disseminate extremist insults, hatred towards Armenia ombudsman
Tatoyan: Azerbaijan MPs disseminate extremist insults, hatred towards Armenia ombudsman
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Azerbaijani MPs and other figures are disseminating extremist insults and hatred towards the Human Rights Defender (Ombudsman) of the Republic of Armenia (RA) in connection with his activities on the issue of the rights of the RA border residents. Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned about this from Armenia’s Ombudsman, Arman Tatoyan.

"The Human Rights Defender of Armenia Arman Tatoyan specially records that regardless of the noted campaigns of insult and hatred, he will continue to raise all the issues related to the rights of the citizens of Armenia, the border residents of Armenia.

"The staff of the RA Human Rights Defender has documented another wave of insults and hatred made by Azerbaijani politicians and other figures published in the Azerbaijani media towards Arman Tatoyan in connection with the exercise of his ombudsman's powers, in order to submit them to the relevant international organizations," Tatoyan added, in particular, on Facebook.

Ադրբեջանական պատգամավոր ու այլ գործիչներ ծայրահեղական վիրավորանք և ատելություն են տարածում ՀՀ մարդու իրավունքների...

Опубликовано Arman Tatoyan Понедельник, 5 апреля 2021 г.
