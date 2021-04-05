Armenia President receives education, science, culture and sport minister

President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian today received Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sport Vahram Dumanyan.

The press office of the President of Armenia reports that the minister presented the situation in the fields of education, science, culture and sports and the activities that are being carried out in these fields, as well as the vision and plan for development.

President Sarkissian stated that the ministry coordinates sectors that are of major significance for the future of Armenia and added that the system requires serious attention and changes for increasing effectiveness of governance and competitiveness.

During the meeting, the parties touched upon the package of bills on higher education and science that was presented by the government and adopted by the National Assembly.