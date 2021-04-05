News
Tuesday
April 06
News
US to call for global minimum corporate tax rate
Region:World News
Theme: Economics

The US will call for a global minimum corporate tax rate, justifying President Joe Biden's plan to raise US corporate taxes to fund his more than $ 2 trillion infrastructure plan, Axios reported.

Convincing other countries to impose a minimum global tax will reduce the likelihood of companies going offshore as Biden seeks to raise the corporate rate from 21% to 28%.

Former President Donald Trump cut the US rate from 35% to 21%, arguing that American companies are at a disadvantage and are being encouraged to move offshore.

According to the conservative tax group Tax Foundation, the average corporate rate in the G7 is 24%, with about nine countries recently lowering their corporate rates.

Biden's plan will also raise the international minimum rate for foreign profits of US companies from 10.5% to 21%, which will still be lower than the domestic corporate rate of 28%.
