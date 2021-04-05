Tarasov: Yerevan's mistakes in relations with Russia led to defeat in war

The mistakes that Yerevan made in its relations with Russia led Armenia to defeat in the war. This is what Russian political scientist, expert on the Middle East and Caucasus Stanislav Tarasov told Armenia News agency today.
According to him, Armenia needs to draw the right conclusions from the consequences of the war and, proceeding from this, build its ties with a partner like Russia.
“The West, which, according to logic, should have provided massive support to the democratic Armenia, was generally passive. This was expressed during neither the war nor now (for instance, in the form of $2,000,000,000 or EUR 2,000,000,000 in assistance for boosting the economy),” he said.
The analyst views implementation of the provisions stated in the trilateral statement of Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan and the establishment of political confidence [between Yerevan and Baku] in the region as expedient.