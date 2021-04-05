Date for first court hearing over case of ex-deputy chief of Armenian army's General Staff set for May 4

The Administrative Court of Armenia has set the date for the first court hearing over the case of National Hero of Armenia, former First Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces Tiran Khachatryan versus Minister of Defense of Armenia Vagharshak Harutyunyan and the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Armenia for May 4, 2021, as reported the Judicial Information System.

Khachatryan has demanded that the Court oblige the defense minister to restore his position.

On March 30, the Administrative Court accepted Khachatryan’s claim against the defense minister and the General Staff of the Armed Forces for proceedings.

In this regard, TK & Partners law firm declared that if Khachatryan’s lawsuit is accepted for proceedings, the execution of the orders of the defense minister and the acting chief of the General Staff shall be deemed to be suspended, in which case Khachatryan is legally the first deputy chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces.

Khachatryan has also filed another lawsuit against President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian, demanding that the court declare Decree No NH-25-A of February 24, 2021 on dismissing Tiran Khachatryan from the position of first deputy chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Armenia as invalid.