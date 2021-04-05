Tarasov: Russia is consistent with Karabakh issue, Putin is personally dealing with it

During a conversation with Armenian News-NEWS.am, Russian political scientist, expert on the Middle East and the Caucasus Stanislav Tarasov said the stance of Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan and his policy generally coincide with Moscow’s interests since Pashinyan calls for implementation of the provisions stated in the trilateral statement and unblocking of links.
“The Pashinyan-Putin meeting will be held ahead of the snap elections to be held in June. Before this, there have been phone talks (the foreign ministers of both countries are in constant contact). This is unequivocal support to Pashinyan ahead of the elections. Moscow still views him as the key role-player in the political life in Armenia,” he stated, adding that Moscow, Ankara and even Armenia’s Western partners are interested in shift of power under the Constitution.
“I don’t feel that Moscow supports the Armenian opposition. Russia is extremely tactical and is providing Armenians with the full opportunity to vote. Putin has personal ties with Robert Kocharyan, but I don’t feel that Kocharyan has personal or special support," Tarasov said.
As far as unblocking of links is concerned, Tarasov says this also implies normalization of relations with Turkey, but this will obviously take time.
“Russia is consistent with the Nagorno-Karabakh issue, and Putin is personally dealing with the matter. His contacts with Pashinyan are viewed as the natural course of dialogue,” the political scientist concluded.
President of Russia Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan will meet on April 7.