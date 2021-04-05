Mediaport releases sensational voice recording linked to Armenia PM's advisor and investigation of ex-officials' cases

About two months ago, Head of the Heavy Crimes Division of the Investigation Department of Yerevan Armen Margaryan’s deputy Arman Abrahamyan forwarded a voice message to the investigators investigating the cases of ex-officials, informing them that Anna Vardapetyan, Advisor to Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, will be visiting the Investigation Department again. Mediaport Telegram channel reported this and attached the sensational voice recording which is the following:

“Good morning, everyone, attention for one minute: “On Tuesday there will be another discussion on the cases for which the Prime Minister’s advisor Anna had come to discuss last time, she will come at 10 a.m. Make sure everything is complete in regard to those cases,” the assistant to the deputy head of the Heavy Crimes Division says.

The head of the Investigation Department of Yerevan is Anri Vardanyan, the son-in-law of member of the Supreme Judicial Council of Armenia Gagik Jhangiryan, with whom Anna Vardapetyan regularly meets to guide investigation of the criminal cases launched against ex-officials.