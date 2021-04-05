Criminal case launched against mayor of Karabakh's Shushi

The Prosecutor General’s Office of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) has launched a criminal case in relation to the case of mayor of Shushi Artsvik Sargsyan incorporating the data of 7 citizens along with overtly false information in the lists of beneficiaries for government support, under the elements of abuse of official powers, the Prosecutor General’s Office, reported, adding that Sargsyan had presented these citizens as people who were de facto living in the city of Shushi during the three months prior to the launch of the hostilities in Artsakh.

The mentioned lists were forwarded to the Ministry of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure of Artsakh, on the basis of which each of the citizens received lump-sum assistance in the amount of AMD 300,000 provided for displaced persons, causing a total of AMD 2,100,000 in material damages to the state.

The criminal case is launched under the elements of articles of the Criminal Code of Artsakh (abuse of official powers, official fraud and types of accomplices).