Karabakh Security Council Secretary receives members of Yezidi community of Armenia

Secretary of the Security Council of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Vitaly Balasanyan today received members of the Yezidi community of Armenia led by leader of the Mala Yezdia (Мала эздйа) movement Ayser Isayan.
At the guests’ request, Balasanyan touched upon the current situation following the 44-day war that took place in 2020 and the course of implementation of actions that Artsakh is taking to raise the degree of national security.
The members of the delegation stated that the Yezidis have been equally demanding with the Armenian nation in all stages of the national liberation movement and affirmed their willingness to defend the homeland. Balasanyan and the Yezidis attached importance to the combined and devoted efforts of everyone for recovery of the homeland.