Aliyev assigns to consider construction of dams in occupied territories of Karabakh

During a video call with President of Melioration and Water Management OJSC Zaur Mikayilov, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev assigned to consider the construction of dams in the occupied territories of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), Azerbaijani presses reported.
Aliyev stated that there are dams in those territories and assigned to conduct an analysis on the condition of those dams. According to him, it is necessary to conduct “the right analysis regarding the watercourse of the rivers in order to use them rationally”. Most of the rivers flow into Araks River.
“Of course, the largest sources are the Khudferin and Giz Galas dams located on the border with Iran. The volume of Khudaferin dam is 1,600,000,000 cubic meters. It will be necessary to implement additional infrastructure projects to use the dam,” he said.