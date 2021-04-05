Armenia opposition Homeland Salvation Movement to hold rally on Apr. 6

The opposition Homeland Salvation Movement of Armenia has made the following announcement:
“On April 6 at 2 p.m. the opposition Homeland Salvation Movement will hold a rally at the square next to Sure Zakaryan Cultural Palace in the city of Sevan. Candidate of the Homeland Salvation Movement for Prime Minister Vazgen Manukyan, coordinator Ishkhan Saghatelyan and other representatives will give their speeches. We call on all of our compatriots to self-organize in all communities, stand up and actively participate in the meetings and rallies organized by the Homeland Salvation Movement.”