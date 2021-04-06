Armenia 2nd President: If Putin didn't personally interfere, we Armenians would have lost Karabakh completely

If President of Russia Vladimir Putin didn’t personally interfere, such an outcome of the war was fully possible. This is what second President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan said in an interview with Pozner when he was asked if it is safe to claim that Armenians would lose all of Nagorno-Karabakh during the 44-day war without Russia’s intervention.
Pozner cited a Russian political scientist who claimed that Russia has been and remains the guarantor of Armenia’s security and that neither NATO nor the EU can give Armenia such guarantees. Asked if he agrees with this, Kocharyan said the following: “Just take a look at where Armenia is located and what political and military-political unions it is a member of. The Russian political scientist’s statement shows the objective reality, and Armenia understands this. Armenia is a member state of the Collective Security Treaty Organization and the Eurasian Economic Union, and this shows how Armenia is assessed.”