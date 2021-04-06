News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
April 06
USD
533.84
EUR
626.73
RUB
6.99
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
April 06
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
533.84
EUR
626.73
RUB
6.99
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
Armenia 2nd President: If Putin didn't personally interfere, we Armenians would have lost Karabakh completely
Armenia 2nd President: If Putin didn't personally interfere, we Armenians would have lost Karabakh completely
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics

If President of Russia Vladimir Putin didn’t personally interfere, such an outcome of the war was fully possible. This is what second President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan said in an interview with Pozner when he was asked if it is safe to claim that Armenians would lose all of Nagorno-Karabakh during the 44-day war without Russia’s intervention.

Pozner cited a Russian political scientist who claimed that Russia has been and remains the guarantor of Armenia’s security and that neither NATO nor the EU can give Armenia such guarantees. Asked if he agrees with this, Kocharyan said the following: “Just take a look at where Armenia is located and what political and military-political unions it is a member of. The Russian political scientist’s statement shows the objective reality, and Armenia understands this. Armenia is a member state of the Collective Security Treaty Organization and the Eurasian Economic Union, and this shows how Armenia is assessed.”
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia 2nd President: Russia did everything it could to stop the war
“This issue was being...
 Karabakh emergency situations service: Works for detection of ammunition to be carried out in several settlements
As a rule, the detected ammunition will be...
 Expert: Cluster munitions found and destroyed in one of Armenia's villages in February
Hakhnazaryan clarified that the...
 Tatoyan: Azerbaijan MPs disseminate extremist insults, hatred towards Armenia ombudsman
His staff has documented them in order to submit them to the relevant international organizations…
 President posthumously awards Hero of Artsakh title to 2 servicemen
Senior Lieutenants Narek Hovhannisyan and Tovmas Tovmasyan…
 Putin, Pashinyan to discuss actions aimed at solving problems in Karabakh
The press service also stated that...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos