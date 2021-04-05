ArmLur.am: Armenia MOD representative Artsrun Hovhannisyan dismissed

The situation at the Ministry of Defense of Armenia is interesting. According to ArmLur.am, a short while ago, representative of the Ministry of Defense Artsrun Hovhannisyan has been dismissed. According to ArmLur.am’s sources, Hovhannisyan submitted his resignation letter, and the leadership of the Ministry of Defense signed it.
According to ArmLur.am’s information, representatives of the Ministry of Defense say Hovhannisyan resigned due to health problems. ArmLur.am had already reported that Hovhannisyan had to undergo a surgery, but according to ArmLur.am’s reliable sources, “there is something fishy”. In particular, rumor has it that Hovhannnisyan had specific work-related problems with newly appointed Minister of Defense Vagharshak Harutyunyan. Moreover, according to other news, most employees of the Ministry of Defense have problems with the minister.