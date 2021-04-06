Armenia 2nd President: Russia did everything it could to stop the war

In an interview with Vladimir Pozner, second President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan said Russia didn’t incite the war and did everything it could to stop the war [in Nagorno-Karabakh].
“This issue was being raised before the war. There are forces in Armenia that are discontent with Armenia’s pro-Russian stance. There is a new situation, and those forces are trying to get the maximum from this situation in order to spread anti-Russian moods in Armenia. On October 19, 2020, the President of Russia made his well-known offer, but the Armenian side declined it. There was an opportunity to stop the war, with a totally different outcome, but the Armenian side, that is, the Prime Minister of Armenia didn’t assume responsibility to make this decision. The Prime Minister explained that the people wouldn’t understand him and would accuse him of treason. I am citing this. For this reason, we Armenians lost ten times more and lost tens of thousands of soldiers. Basically, it was easier for the authorities to deliver everything and tell the people that the country was defeated than make a responsible decision during the war that could have been a much better decision for us Armenians.”