Tuesday
April 06
Robert Kocharyan: Armenia authorities rejected warnings about war
Robert Kocharyan: Armenia authorities rejected warnings about war
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

In an interview with Vladimir Pozner, second President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan said Armenia’s authorities rejected the warnings about the war [in Nagorno-Karabakh].

Asked if he really thought that such a war was likely, the ex-president stated that he unquestionably thought such a war was likely and even publicly stated that a war was possible and several times. According to him, all analysts would say that the policy that Armenia has been leading over the past few years will inevitably lead to a war and that Armenia wasn’t ready for the war, but the authorities refused to accept this.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
