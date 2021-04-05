Talks underway to form bloc to run in Armenia snap parliamentary elections, says ex-President Kocharyan

I have been President for ten years, being non-partisan and not leading a party. The second President of Armenia, Robert Kocharyan, stated this on the TV program of renowned Russian journalist Vladimir Pozner.
Speaking about the upcoming snap parliamentary elections in Armenia, he stated that he intends to lead a bloc of parties. Apparently, it will consist of two parties, the respective negotiations are underway now, but there are many more who want to join this bloc.
"I have never hidden my attitude towards Russia. A lot has been done during my presidency," Kocharyan said. At the same time, he stressed that a stable foreign policy and predictability are very important for the country.
Also, the ex-president of Armenia expressed his opinion on various surveys in the context of the elections. "There is a very large percentage of people who will refuse to talk about the elections at all," he said, adding that it is possible to give money and order a sociological survey, but it is not possible to conduct a real survey with that much number of those who refuse to partake. However, as per Robert Kocharyan, there are not even companies, but people who sell the brand of those companies that do something under the guise of a survey.