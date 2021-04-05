Armenia 2nd President: Authorities deceived people for 44 days, saying Armenians were winning the war

In an interview with Vladimir Pozner, second President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan was asked if he condemns Nikol Pashinyan for signing the trilateral statement on the Nagorno-Karabakh issue on November 9, 2020, Kocharyan said he had no other choice in the given case.

“The war lasted 44 days. Martial law was declared on the second day of the war. There was control over all media, including on social networks. They [the authorities] deceived the people for 44 days, saying that Armenia is winning the war. They deceived the people for 44 days. In other words, this was what was appalling. They tricked everyone by saying that Armenia was moving forward…People who were well aware of the situation and I knew what was going on, but they were fooling the people. Many people in Armenia were shocked after the statement was signed. It turned out that there had only been failures throughout the war,” he stated.